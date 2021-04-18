Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce sales of $30.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.18 billion and the highest is $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $120.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 201.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

