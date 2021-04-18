Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $556.91. The stock had a trading volume of 879,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.66 and its 200 day moving average is $524.63. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.