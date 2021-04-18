Zacks: Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.73. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,207. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.