Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $332.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.08 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

