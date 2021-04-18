Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.19. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 491,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $96.47.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

