Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

BLL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 5,455,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

