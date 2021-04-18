Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,059. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

