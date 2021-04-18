Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 796,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $733.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

