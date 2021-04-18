Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.81.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.00. 958,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

