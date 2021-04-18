Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LNN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,226. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

