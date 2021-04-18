Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $479.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $486.40 million. Saia reported sales of $446.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Shares of SAIA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.77. 123,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

