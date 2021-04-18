Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of SFST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.