Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.15). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 360,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $24.73. 8,967,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,438. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

