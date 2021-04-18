Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

CSTL traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 185,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,260. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $28,329,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit