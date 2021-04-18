Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

CSTL traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 185,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,260. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $28,329,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

