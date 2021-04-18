Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.17 Million

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post sales of $472.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.50 million. Covanta reported sales of $468.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Covanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

