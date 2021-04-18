Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,424. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

