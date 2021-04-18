Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $89,194,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.62. 322,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,188. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $173.58 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

