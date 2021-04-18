Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 63,967 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

