Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

