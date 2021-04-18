Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of BMA stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $870.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 58.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

