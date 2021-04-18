Zacks Investment Research Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nearly 75% of NiSource's investment is recouped within 18 months through rate, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further boost the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. The pandemic lowered demand from the commercial and the industrial customers.”

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NI opened at $25.62 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 29.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 666,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in NiSource by 172.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

