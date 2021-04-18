Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Sell

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

