Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

