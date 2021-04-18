Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $192.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.71.

ZLAB opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

