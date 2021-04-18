Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $216.18 or 0.00399094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $1.89 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00162850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00175096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,581,156 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

