Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00454585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00194876 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005234 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

