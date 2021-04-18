ZENZO Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $7,768.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00055424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00331755 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003546 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

