Zilla (ZLA) One Day Volume Hits $16,593.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $415,592.58 and $16,593.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00681949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00087797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

