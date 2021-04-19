-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $4.46. 1,207,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,972. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,349 shares of company stock worth $163,356 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

