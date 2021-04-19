-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Stratasys posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,479,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 34,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,244. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

