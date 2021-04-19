$0.08 EPS Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Cloudera posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,063 shares of company stock worth $8,750,903 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

