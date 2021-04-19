$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is ($0.44). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,560,774 shares of company stock worth $28,119,086 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.08.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

