-$0.17 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $17.80. 329,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,646. The stock has a market cap of $725.74 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

