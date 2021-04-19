-$0.32 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

