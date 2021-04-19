-$0.34 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,628,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOVA opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

