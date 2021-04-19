$0.41 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Leggett & Platt also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,547. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

