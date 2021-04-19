$0.41 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. 34,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

