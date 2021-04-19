$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.57. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.