$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.91. 54,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,837. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

