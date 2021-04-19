$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 20,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,756. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Trimble has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.