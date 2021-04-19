-$0.56 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

PTEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

