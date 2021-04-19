$0.62 EPS Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.81. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.35. 165,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,009. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.48.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.