10,000 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

