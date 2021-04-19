102,153 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.12% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.