$116.22 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $116.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.87 million. Repligen posted sales of $76.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $514.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.63 million to $520.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $603.39 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $636.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

RGEN stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

