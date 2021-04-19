13,041 Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

