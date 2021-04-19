130,647 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.