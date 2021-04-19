$143.80 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce sales of $143.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.09 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $126.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $606.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.21 million to $610.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.43 million, with estimates ranging from $670.23 million to $704.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.91 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

