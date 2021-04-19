$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to post sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $68.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. 3,888,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit