$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to post sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $24.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $68.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. 3,888,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

