$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,995. CGI has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $87.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

